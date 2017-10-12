Jaromir Jagr Has Been in the NHL Longer Than Half the Current Players Have Been Alive

Jaromir Jagr made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 5, 1990. On October 7, 1990 he scored his first career goal. On October 19, 1990 he recorded his first assist. 1711 games, 765 goals and 1,149 assists later Jagr began his 24th NHL season last night. (He also played a few seasons overseas.) In that time, many hockey players were born, grew up and made their NHL debuts. To be more specific 52% of the entire NHL did that.

If you look at the ice at any given moment during an NHL game, half the players are younger than Jaromir Jagr’s career. Some of those players probably have parents younger than Jagr, but ESPN Stats & Info hasn’t released those numbers yet. Jagr turns 46 in February.