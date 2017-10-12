Kyrie Irving Rips Cleveland as a Sports City, Already Loves Boston

Oh Kyrie. You didn’t have to. You really didn’t need to go here, when comparing Boston and Cleveland:

“It’s a really major city. Coming from Cleveland, the Midwest, where the culture is different. And then you move to the East Coast — into Boston — and it’s so real [and] alive. An ongoing, thriving city. Consistently. No matter what hour throughout the night.” “You would go to Cleveland, and it would be at nighttime, and things would be going on, but you just see a vast difference in terms of what the Midwest is — Cleveland — and what Boston is. Boston, I’m driving in and [thinking], ‘I’m really playing in a real, live sports city?’ And a great city.”

Irving isn’t the first or the last athlete to take a shot at Cleveland. And there are massive differences between the two cities. Irving would go on to talk about the differences in culture and food and people – obvious facts. But all anyone in Ohio is going to say is: Kyrie wanted to leave LeBron, he forced his way out, and now he’s taking shots? What an ungrateful punk.

Psst. LeBron’s from Akron.

