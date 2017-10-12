Media Member Reminds John Calipari That Media Day Is For The Media

Super Bowl Media Day is one of the biggest jokes on the sports calendar every single year. Kentucky Wildcats basketball media day is a much more serious thing as we learned today. Longtime Kentucky media member Jerry Tipton wanted to ask John Calipari about Nike coming under FBI investigation. Coach Cal didn’t want to talk about that and Tipton had to remind him that it was media day and not coach day.

Jerry Tipton just checked John Calipari. "This is a media day, not coach day." pic.twitter.com/R6Pf718dbn — Clayton Abernathy (@ClaySTV1) October 12, 2017

Of course, Calipari basically gave a no comment which makes you wonder who is really in charge of media day.