Roundup: Most Pro Sports Teams Stopped Staying at Trump Hotels, Kate Upton's Topless Fall

Brie Larson … Boy Scouts will welcome girls … University of Buffalo strips Harvey Weinstein of honorary degree … Weinstein is headed to rehab in either Arizona or Europe … 18 year old rapes neighbor, asks if he can make it up to her by doing yard work … Alec Baldwin threw a softdrink at a car … member of Lovin’ Spoonful arrested on child porn charges … Megyn Kelly is destroying the NBC morning ratings … details of the evening that led to the death of an LSU frat pledge … Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t give their kids Christmas presents … there’s a Taco Bell collection at Forever 21 … the Breaking Bad house is getting a fence to keep away the jerk fans throwing pizzas on the roof … Donald Trump continues his war on the press … Ben Affleck has apologized for groping an MTV VJ … Twitter suspended Rose McGowan …

Kate Upton fell off a rock during a Sports Illustrated photoshoot. [Page Six]

Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham should be the highest paid player ever. [ESPN]

16 of 17 professional sports teams have stopped using Trump hotels. [Washington Post]

Did Donald Trump really shoot a 73 on Monday? [Golf]

Kyrie Irving is excited to play in a real, live sports city. Turns out pander is super woke. [Charlotte Observer]

The Yankees overcame an 0-2 deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians. The Houston Astros are next. [NJ]

INCREDIBLE: Trump supporter changes mind on border wall after discovering ladders. pic.twitter.com/TxgsCint8S — VerySeriousContent (@VSeriousContent) October 6, 2017

Ladders?

NEISD approves Robert E Lee name change to Legacy of Educational Excellence (L.E.E. HS) Students upset and outraged. @KABBFOX29 @News4SA pic.twitter.com/hmtXLZyu5W — Ariana Lubelli (@ArianaLubelliTV) October 10, 2017

These teens love Robert E. Lee.

Paige VanZant is moving up a weight class after a dangerous weight cut.

Seth MacFarlane made a joke about Harvey Weinstein back in 2013.