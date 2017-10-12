Tim Cahill Upset People With a Sponsored Goal Celebration During Australia's World Cup Qualifier

Australia beat Syria, 2-1, earlier this week in a World Cup qualifying match. Tim Cahill scored both goals for the Socceroos. Normally when Cahill scores a goal he runs to the corner to box the flag, but after these goals he ran around the pitch pretending to be an airplane. After the game-winner he also made a T with his hands. Turns out Tim Cahill may have performed soccer’s first sponsored goal celebrations.
In a since-deleted Instragram post, TripADeal, an Australian travel site thanks Cahill on Instagram. Cahill replied with some plane and smiley face emojis. Via Independent:
This has upset some people. Via news.com.au:
Cahill’s stunt crossed the line. In that moment of pure elation, which only sporting contests provide, there was an attempt to hijack the innocent joy that comes with taking a ride on the sporting rollercoaster with your team. That moment should be sacred.
A post thanking his sponsor still exists on Cahill’s Instagram.
