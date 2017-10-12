Tim Cahill Upset People With a Sponsored Goal Celebration During Australia's World Cup Qualifier

Australia beat Syria, 2-1, earlier this week in a World Cup qualifying match. Tim Cahill scored both goals for the Socceroos. Normally when Cahill scores a goal he runs to the corner to box the flag, but after these goals he ran around the pitch pretending to be an airplane. After the game-winner he also made a T with his hands. Turns out Tim Cahill may have performed soccer’s first sponsored goal celebrations.

In a since-deleted Instragram post, TripADeal, an Australian travel site thanks Cahill on Instagram. Cahill replied with some plane and smiley face emojis. Via Independent:

This has upset some people. Via news.com.au:

Cahill’s stunt crossed the line. In that moment of pure elation, which only sporting contests provide, there was an attempt to hijack the innocent joy that comes with taking a ride on the sporting rollercoaster with your team. That moment should be sacred.

A post thanking his sponsor still exists on Cahill’s Instagram.

Always a pleasure 🙌🏽💙⚽️💯🇦🇺 Another chapter written and plenty more to come. Amazing team performance and really proud of everyone tonight, team, staff and fans. #FEARLESS @tripadeal ✈️✈️✈️✈️ Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? A post shared by Tim Cahill (@tim_cahill) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:53am PDT