Amanda Young serves as manager of the volleyball team at Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka, Kansas. The senior saw the court for the first time in her four-year career Tuesday night and she rose to the occasion, delivering back-to-back aces.

Young was also elected homecoming queen last month, so it’s been quite a semester. The Kansas City Star piece chronicling her big night is full of praise from all angles, suggesting she’s makes a memorable impact.