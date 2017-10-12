Which Countries Have Qualified for the 2018 World Cup?

The United States, the Netherlands, and Chile are among the big names that have missed the World Cup. Here is an ongoing list of the countries who have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Russia as host is automatically qualified and 31 other teams will be part of the Finals. Twenty-three teams have qualified to date [updated October 11, 2017].
CONCACAF (3.5 spots)
Costa Rica
Mexico
Panama
advanced to playoff against Australia: Honduras
CONMEBOL (4.5 spots)
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Uruguay
advanced to playoff against New Zealand: Peru
UEFA: (13 spots)
Belgium
England
France
Germany
Iceland
Poland
Portugal
Serbia
Spain
advanced to a playoff: Denmark, Italy, Northern Ireland, Sweden, Ireland, Croatia, Greece, Switzerland
ASIA (4.5 spots)
Iran
Japan
Saudi Arabia
South Korea
advanced to playoff against Honduras: Australia
AFRICA (5 spots)
Egypt
Nigeria
OCEANIA (0.5 spots)
advanced to playoff against Peru: New Zealand
