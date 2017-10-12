Which Countries Have Qualified for the 2018 World Cup?

The United States, the Netherlands, and Chile are among the big names that have missed the World Cup. Here is an ongoing list of the countries who have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Russia as host is automatically qualified and 31 other teams will be part of the Finals. Twenty-three teams have qualified to date [updated October 11, 2017].

CONCACAF (3.5 spots)

Costa Rica

Mexico

Panama

advanced to playoff against Australia: Honduras

CONMEBOL (4.5 spots)

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Uruguay

advanced to playoff against New Zealand: Peru

UEFA: (13 spots)

Belgium

England

France

Germany

Iceland

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

Spain

advanced to a playoff: Denmark, Italy, Northern Ireland, Sweden, Ireland, Croatia, Greece, Switzerland

ASIA (4.5 spots)

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

advanced to playoff against Honduras: Australia

AFRICA (5 spots)

Egypt

Nigeria

OCEANIA (0.5 spots)

advanced to playoff against Peru: New Zealand