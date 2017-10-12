Soccer USA Today Sports

Which Countries Have Qualified for the 2018 World Cup?

Soccer

The United States, the Netherlands, and Chile are among the big names that have missed the World Cup. Here is an ongoing list of the countries who have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Russia as host is automatically qualified and 31 other teams will be part of the Finals. Twenty-three teams have qualified to date [updated October 11, 2017].

CONCACAF (3.5 spots)

Costa Rica
Mexico
Panama

advanced to playoff against Australia: Honduras

CONMEBOL (4.5 spots)

Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Uruguay

advanced to playoff against New Zealand: Peru

UEFA: (13 spots)

Belgium
England
France
Germany
Iceland
Poland
Portugal
Serbia
Spain

advanced to a playoff: Denmark, Italy, Northern Ireland, Sweden, Ireland, Croatia, Greece, Switzerland

ASIA (4.5 spots)

Iran
Japan
Saudi Arabia
South Korea

advanced to playoff against Honduras: Australia

AFRICA (5 spots)

Egypt
Nigeria

OCEANIA (0.5 spots)

advanced to playoff against Peru: New Zealand

