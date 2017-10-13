College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 7

This week’s breakdowns include Ohio State at Nebraska (Joel Klatt), Oklahoma vs Texas in the Red River Shootout (George Schroeder), and Utah vs. USC (Paul Myerberg).
Latest Leads
1hr
3hr
3hr
Upon Further Review, This is Not Baseball
This is not baseball.
4hr
4hr
Cubs - Nationals NLDS Game 5 Was the Longest 9-Inning Postseason Game Ever
Just a bit longer than the Nationals NLDS loss last year.
5hr
Roundup: Prince Harry Engaged; Earthquake Could Kill Us All; Mysterious Cuban Sound Released
Mandalay Bay says official shooting timeline isn’t accurate … Over 500 people missing after California wildfires … (…)
12hr
21hr
Phil Jackson Didn't Do the Homework
This guy.
Comments