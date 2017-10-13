MLB USA Today Sports

One of the Cubs' Owners Told Donald Trump in June that They Would Be Back in the Playoffs and the Nationals Would Crumble

Back in June, the Chicago Cubs stopped by the White House for a visit while in Washington to meet with Donald Trump. During that visit, Todd Ricketts, one of the owners of the team and member of the Ricketts family, dropped this line: “We’re gonna run into these guys in the playoffs, and…you’ll see them crumble.”

I don’t know if that’s the case, but they did meet again and the Cubs came out on top in a contentious and closely fought series that included a gutsy performance in Game 4 from Stephen Strasburg.

