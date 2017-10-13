Panthers Fan Punches Eagles Fan in the Face, Makes Getaway

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Thursday night, 28-23. During the game, way up in the nosebleed section, there was a confrontation between a couple of Panthers fans and the Eagles fans whose view they were obstructing. According to the Instagram caption, shouting and name-calling gave way to assault as the guy in the Cam Newton jersey repeated tried to punch the older Eagles fan in the face. Then the guy and his girlfriend ran off, hopefully into the arms of security.
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter.
