Video: José Lobatón Picked Off at First on Controversial Replay Review

Did replay get it right? pic.twitter.com/hXVJ9XzDCC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 13, 2017

Nats catcher José Lobatón got picked off at first base to end the eighth inning. He was initially called safe, but upon review it was determined that his foot came off the bag while Anthony Rizzo still had the tag applied. TBS commentator Ron Darling spent the whole review process saying that it wasn’t “clear.”

It looks like by the letter of the law he may have been out but it really doesn’t feel like this is the type of injustice that replay was enacted to correct. If the Nats don’t win in the 9th, expect this to be a topic of conversation tomorrow.