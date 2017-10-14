Mike Leach Really Needs That Expanded Playoff After Wazzu Lost to Cal

Mike Leach went on a 10-minute rant about an expanded college football playoff earlier this week. That was back when the #8 Washington State Cougars were on the outside looking in at the current College Football Playoff.

On Friday night Wazzu went to Cal and lost by 34 points. Now Leach really needs that expanded playoff. Not that he would admit his team should go.

Mike Leach pulled no punches on Wazzu's performance pic.twitter.com/fCPtMtMtAH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 14, 2017

Also, #2 Clemson Tigers lost to unranked Syracuse. The Orange came into the game with 3 losses. They haven’t finished a season ranked since 2001.