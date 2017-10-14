Panthers Fan Who Punched Eagles Fan Arrested and Charged With Assault

Kyle Maraghy, identified as the Carolina Panthers fan who punched a 62-year old Eagles fan in the face on Thursday night, has been arrested and charged with assault. According to TMZ, Maraghy has been arrested for assault at least two other times.
