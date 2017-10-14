Panthers Fan Who Punched Eagles Fan Arrested and Charged With Assault

Thanks for signing up. You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.

KYLE MARAGHY has been released. I asked him why he hit the 62 yr @Panthers fan What he says: @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/OX6HRXOYgP

Stephen Douglas

Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.