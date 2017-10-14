VIDEO: South Carolina QB Jake Bentley Consoled Dejected Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano After Brutal Loss

The Tennessee football program continued its descent into a deep ring of hell today with a 15-9 home loss to South Carolina. Butch Jones’ scalding hot seat is now even hotter, somehow. Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was lackluster in his debut, going 11-for-18 with 133 yards. Three of those incompletions came on the game’s final plays from South Carolina’s two-yard line.

The freshman took the loss particularly hard and crumpled after the final whistle. His counterpart, Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley, came over to offer a word of encouragement.

What a guy.