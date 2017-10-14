NCAAF USA Today Sports

Western Michigan's Football Field is Severely Flooded and Where is P.J. Fleck When You Need Him?

Western Michigan's Football Field is Severely Flooded and Where is P.J. Fleck When You Need Him?

NCAAF

Western Michigan's Football Field is Severely Flooded and Where is P.J. Fleck When You Need Him?

This afternoon’s Akron-Western Michigan football game was due to begin at 3:30 local time. It is currently in a delay. Why? Because it’s quite difficult, perhaps impossible, to safely play when a corner of the field must be forded like a river on the Oregon Trail.

Yeah, that’ss a bit of a problem. It’s also terrible timing for the Broncos that this would happen now, not during P.J. Fleck’s tenure. The one time such passion for boat-rowing would come in handy and he’s in Minnesota, preparing to take on Michigan State.

, , , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home