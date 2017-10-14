Western Michigan's Football Field is Severely Flooded and Where is P.J. Fleck When You Need Him?

This afternoon’s Akron-Western Michigan football game was due to begin at 3:30 local time. It is currently in a delay. Why? Because it’s quite difficult, perhaps impossible, to safely play when a corner of the field must be forded like a river on the Oregon Trail.
Yeah, that’ss a bit of a problem. It’s also terrible timing for the Broncos that this would happen now, not during P.J. Fleck’s tenure. The one time such passion for boat-rowing would come in handy and he’s in Minnesota, preparing to take on Michigan State.
