Western Michigan's Football Field is Severely Flooded and Where is P.J. Fleck When You Need Him?

This afternoon’s Akron-Western Michigan football game was due to begin at 3:30 local time. It is currently in a delay. Why? Because it’s quite difficult, perhaps impossible, to safely play when a corner of the field must be forded like a river on the Oregon Trail.

No official word yet but field is under water … stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/S5dpoyp1Rh — Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) October 14, 2017

If you're wondering why Western Michgan and Akron haven't kicked off yet…#MACtion pic.twitter.com/PCUjMGncxx — #MACtion (@MACSports) October 14, 2017

Still in a delay, heavy rain has caused flooding around Kalamazoo, water now also a concern at Waldo Stadium. No decision yet on game time. pic.twitter.com/IKd0HzSWk0 — WMU Football (@WMU_Football) October 14, 2017

Yeah, that’ss a bit of a problem. It’s also terrible timing for the Broncos that this would happen now, not during P.J. Fleck’s tenure. The one time such passion for boat-rowing would come in handy and he’s in Minnesota, preparing to take on Michigan State.