Yasiel Puig got the Los Angeles Dodgers on the board with an RBI double in the fifth inning. The outfielder put on a quite a show during his at-bat.

First he appeared to call his shot.

Yasiel Puig called his hit pic.twitter.com/P8uCmFIwyN — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) October 15, 2017

Then, upon contact, he flipped his bat like he’d just hit a homer.

Yasiel Puig bat flip for a double 😂 pic.twitter.com/GICWD7n8qm — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) October 15, 2017

And finally, he did this groin-centric celebration at second base.

My goodness Yasiel Puig it's not a school night! The youths are watching! pic.twitter.com/HVjpB91hyl Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Good Fundies (@goodfundies) October 15, 2017

Are you not entertained?