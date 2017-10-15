Aaron Rodgers Has Broken Collarbone and Might Be Out for the Year

Aaron Rodgers went down in the first half of today’s game against the Vikings with an apparent shoulder injury on a hit from Anthony Barr, Fox’s Jay Glazer is reporting that the Packers fear a broken collarbone:

Packers FEAR Aaron Rodgers broke collarbone. Undergoing tests to see if that was case — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 15, 2017

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone on his non-throwing shoulder in 2013. This time appears the injury came to his throwing shoulder. It would go without saying if this is the case it would be dreadful for the Packers.

UPDATE: 😦