Aaron Rodgers Hurt, Jameis Winston Injured: NFL Dealing with Quarterback Armageddon

After Aaron Rodgers was injured early Sunday, Jameis Winston of the Bucs got hurt and didn’t return for Tampa. Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone; Winston injured his shoulder.

This is a worst-case scenario for the NFL: Injuries to Quarterbacks. The most valuable position, by far, in the NFL. And nearly 1/5th of NFL starting QBs have gotten hurt, and we’re only in Week 6. Here’s the list:

Ryan Tannehill (Miami, preseason)

Andrew Luck (Indianapolis, offseason surgery)

Marcus Mariota (Tennessee)

Derek Carr (Oakland)

Sam Bradford (Minnesota)

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay)

Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay)

#JameisWinston injured throwing shoulder on this play. Now out of game. Will post full analysis soon. #TBvsAZ pic.twitter.com/XZSj4zjKWD — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) October 15, 2017

Toss in four other starters having been benched for ineffectiveness (Houston’s Tom Savage; San Francisco’s Brian Hoyer, Cleveland’s Deshone Kizer and Chicago’s Mike Glennon), and you can see why we’re calling it NFL QB Armageddon.

Philip Rivers turns 36 soon. Eli Manning turns 37 in January. Ben Roethlisberger has mentioned the R word, and he’s only 35.

You can also see why there’s so much interest in Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen coming out of college this year.