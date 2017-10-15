VIDEO: Al Michaels Dropped a Harvey Weinstein Joke on Sunday Night Football, Apologized

The New York Giants have had a terrible season and a particularly terrible week. Despite this, they are destroying the Broncos in Denver. Al Michaels set out to make this very point mid-way through the third quarter and somehow steered the conversation toward disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Why? No one knows.

Michaels’ ill-advised joke will have significant ripple effects in the outrage pool, and it’s easy to see why.

Certainly an interesting choice when the cost-benefit analysis is considered.

UPDATE: Michaels offered a swift apology.