DeShaun Watson Said Hue Jackson Texted Him to "Be Ready" on Draft Day, Before Cleveland Traded Pick

🤔 CBS broadcasters said Hue Jackson texted DeShaun Watson on draft day to "Be Ready"…CLE ended up trading the pick pic.twitter.com/gMrcISP5Xh — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2017

During the CBS broadcast of the Cleveland-Houston game, the announcers said that Deshaun Watson told him that he did not know where he was going on draft day, and got a text from Hue Jackson to “be ready.”

Now, we don’t know what he should have been ready for. Maybe it was to be traded, because the Browns were prepared to get multiple picks if he was on the board. Nevertheless, here’s where you wonder just how long Hue Jackson will remain coach of the Browns. Expect this one to lead to some follow-up questions in Cleveland.

And expect that in coming weeks, we will hear that just about everyone in the league “really liked Watson coming into the draft.”