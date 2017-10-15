Tiger Woods Posts Video of a Full Driver Swing, is He Rushing Back Again?

Tiger Woods is slowly making progress towards a return to professional golf. He posted a video of himself taking a full swing with a driver on Sunday.

Making Progress A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Woods hasn’t played since February when he withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, and has stated many times that he has no timetable for a return to the sport he once dominated, but now it seems he’s inching closer to a return.

The real question is whether or not Woods is rushing back, which by all accounts, it appears he is not. Will he return to dominance? Probably not, but any time Woods is on the course, he peaks interest in the sport that is now dominated by young guys like Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas.