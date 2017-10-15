Are We Headed Toward an Aaron Rodgers vs Tom Brady Debate?

Is Dan Marino somehow less of a quarterback because he never won a Super Bowl? Was John Elway not an all-time great until he finally broke through and won two Super Bowls at the end of his career?

Of course not. Championships are not the lone hallmark of success. They can’t be in team sports.

That’s why, ultimately, I believe we’ll have an Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady debate to determine who is the greatest QB of all-time. Brady has five rings, and nobody is catching him. He’s the greatest quarterback winner in NFL history, there’s no debate about that.

"Aaron Rodgers, not Tom Brady, is the greatest quarterback in NFL history."@jasonrmcintyre gives his take on the @packers star. pic.twitter.com/G0FKrZ4ngm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2017

But “best quarterback” is much tougher to quantify. Rodgers can beat you with his legs, he’s got a better arm than Brady, there’s nobody better at taking advantage of a free play.

Doing more with less? That’s Aaron Rodgers, too. He’s never played with a Hall of Fame skill position player. Brady’s had a couple of those: Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski. We’ll see with Wes Welker.

And then there’s the Bill Belichick factor. Best coach in NFL history.

What I kept coming back to for the last few years was Brady’s clutch 4th quarters in the Super Bowl. Biggest stage, biggest moment, and he delivered.

