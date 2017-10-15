Troy Aikman Throws Out CBS Counterpart Tony Romo as Green Bay Option: "Maybe They Can Talk [Him] into Coming In and Playing for Them"

With Aaron Rodgers’ collarbone injury, expect plenty of talk this week about what the Green Bay Packers should do. Our resident Packers fan Ryan Glasspiegel would be surprised if they signed Colin Kaepernick. Troy Aikman, FOX’s #1 color analyst, had his counterpart at CBS on his lips when discussing it late in the broadcast.

“Who knows, maybe they can talk Tony Romo into coming in and playing for them.”

He later added (probably after getting someone in his ear) that he was “halfway joking about Romo.”

I would say that the odds are slim that Romo decides to leave the booth as the #1 analyst for CBS in his first season away from the game, given his own familiarity with Rodgers’ injury and his recent inability to stay healthy at the end of his career.