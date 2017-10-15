VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Yelling (Cursing?) at Anthony Barr After Suffering Broken Collarbone

Aaron Rodgers took an unnecessary hit from quarterback-killer Anthony Barr, and left today’s game against the Vikings. It’s a broken collarbone for the former MVP who was on his way to the 3rd of his career. As Rodgers was walking off the field, he let Barr know the hit wasn’t a clean one.

Barr making contact with Rodgers isn’t the problem; taking him down is the issue.

QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. There's a chance he could miss the rest of the season. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

Barr is one of the hardest hitters in football, and college football fans will remember what he did to Matt Barkley in college:

Barkley was never the same player.