You Can Mess With Ndamukong Suh Two Times Before You Get The Hands

Nkamukong Suh is one of the most physically intimidating people on earth, and he admits in a long Q-and-A with the Miami Herald that he has been in his share of fistfights.

But he says he is not quick to engage a combatant, employing a rule he learned from his father.

Q. Have you ever been in a fistfight? A. Unfortunately, yes. Q. Many fistfights? And how did that go? A. No, usually a lot of them were in reaction to things that have happened to me or things of that nature. But I try to diffuse first. My dad has always given me the rule of three. The first and second time, you have to be the adult. But that third time somebody comes after you, then at that point in time you do what you have to do. Q. Ever lost?

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? A. I have never lost.

So if you’ve ever wanted to pick on Ndamukong Suh, you now know how many strikes you get before you get the hands.