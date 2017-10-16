Aaron Rodgers' Injury Helps the New Orleans Saints More Than Anybody

Unless you’re of the belief that Brett Hundley can guide the Packers to the playoffs with 10 games remaining, a postseason spot just opened up in the NFC.
So who’s getting it?
The Cowboys are certainly thrilled by Green Bay development – nobody’s happy to see one of the game’s best players to go down, obviously – because without Ezekiel Elliott for the next six games, they’re headed for a .500 finish at best.
But the real winner here: The New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees and Sean Payton started 0-2, but have peeled off three straight victories, and have the 3rd best scoring margin in the NFC (+29).
If the Saints are indeed for real, we’ll find out shortly: The look-ahead line for New Orleans at Green Bay next week was Packers -6.5; the line has shifted and now the Saints are favored by 3.5.
That win would go a long way to getting the Saints to the postseason for one more reason: The schedule isn’t that challenging. Here’s who the Saints defense – which has looked good (Panthers, Dolphins) and shaky (Patriots, Lions) – have after Brett Hundley:
vs Mitch Trubisky, Chicago (2-4)
vs Jameis Winston, Tampa (2-3)
at Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo (3-2)
vs Kirk Cousins, Washington (3-2)
at Jared Goff, LA (4-2)
vs Cam Newton, Carolina (4-2)
at Matt Ryan, Atlanta (3-2)
vs Josh McCown, Carolina (4-2)
vs Matt Ryan, Atlanta (3-2)
at Jameis Winston, Tampa (2-3)
Atlanta, as predicted, has returned to earth a bit. Other than the Rams and Redskins, that’s a very manageable schedule. If the Saints can squeeze out 10 wins, that’ll be good for a playoff spot in the NFC.
