Anything You Put on that Prompter, Dick Stockton Will Read

Dick Stockton teased Fox’s halftime content during yesterday’s Rams-Jaguars game. And while he gets an A for strict reading, a lesser grade must be given for awareness. Anyone who has dealt with dummy text knows this could have been much, much worse.

