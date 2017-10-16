Chicago Bulls Unrecognizable Without Name Tags

The Chicago Bulls are going to be bad this season. This will be the first time since the before the Derrick Rose era that there isn’t a current or former All-Star on the team. Nikola Mirotic is the longest-tenured Bull, having spent three seasons in Chicago so there’s going to be an awkward getting-to-know-you phase with the fans and the players. That’s why WGN has this helpful campaign that allows players to introduce themselves to viewers.

You have to wonder how many times this season they’ll have to reshoot this spot. The Bulls have the lowest over/under win total in the NBA this season (21.5) so I don’t think it will matter.