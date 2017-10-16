Roundup: Bitcoin Blowing Up; California Fire Survival Story; & College Basketball Player Ruled Ineligible for Going to Class

Lindsey Pelas, … “Mysterious, Maine-sized hole appears in Antarctica sea ice cover” … the genre not hurting in movie theaters: Horror … bitcoin is officially on the radar of banks … a couple had been together for over 75 years died in their house during last week’s California fire … another couple survived by going into their neighbor’s pool for six hours … “Two North Carolina prison employees killed in attempted prisoner escape” … he crashed his car, it exploded into flames with his girlfriend in it, and he hailed a cab … “70.7 percent of Americans are either overweight or obese” …

My podcast: Why the Cowboys won’t make the playoffs, why the Clemson loss to Syracuse doesn’t mean anything, and some fun NBA predictions. [Fox Sports Radio]

Total garbage from the NCAA: NC State guard Braxton Beverly went to class at Ohio State, the coach resigned, and he transferred to the Wolfpack. The NCAA ruled him ineligible. [News & Observer]

A month old, but new to me: A crackdown of unauthorized Pay-Per-View boxing parties at Latino bars. [Daily Beast]

Scaring story about a near-death experience of a high school football player … while laying on the sofa watching football. [NJ.com]

Imagine if you found a $24 million lottery ticket in your shirt pocket only days before the ticket was to expire. [CNN]

Excellent piece on how Steve Kerr built the best offense in NBA history. [ESPN]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Really nice profile of Fox reporter Shannon Spake. [Sun-Sentinel]

Mac McClung, a 6-foot-2 point guard who is popular on Instagram, decided not to go to Rutgers, and instead has chosen Georgetown. [Zags Blog]

Dabo Swinney, love that guy. [Syracuse.com]

JJ Redick is commuting to Philly from New York. Have I told you how much I like the 76ers this season? [SI.com]

I can’t believe Le’Veon Bell got a penalty for this.

A few days late on Colin Cowherd’s pretty excellent rant about US Soccer.