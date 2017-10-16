Roundup: Bitcoin Blowing Up; California Fire Survival Story; & College Basketball Player Ruled Ineligible for Going to Class

Lindsey Pelas, … “Mysterious, Maine-sized hole appears in Antarctica sea ice cover” … the genre not hurting in movie theaters: Horror … bitcoin is officially on the radar of banks … a couple had been together for over 75 years died in their house during last week’s California fire … another couple survived by going into their neighbor’s pool for six hours … “Two North Carolina prison employees killed in attempted prisoner escape” … he crashed his car, it exploded into flames with his girlfriend in it, and he hailed a cab … “70.7 percent of Americans are either overweight or obese” …
My podcast: Why the Cowboys won’t make the playoffs, why the Clemson loss to Syracuse doesn’t mean anything, and some fun NBA predictions. [Fox Sports Radio]
Total garbage from the NCAA: NC State guard Braxton Beverly went to class at Ohio State, the coach resigned, and he transferred to the Wolfpack. The NCAA ruled him ineligible. [News & Observer]
A month old, but new to me: A crackdown of unauthorized Pay-Per-View boxing parties at Latino bars. [Daily Beast]
Scaring story about a near-death experience of a high school football player … while laying on the sofa watching football. [NJ.com]
Imagine if you found a $24 million lottery ticket in your shirt pocket only days before the ticket was to expire. [CNN]
Excellent piece on how Steve Kerr built the best offense in NBA history. [ESPN]
Really nice profile of Fox reporter Shannon Spake. [Sun-Sentinel]
Mac McClung, a 6-foot-2 point guard who is popular on Instagram, decided not to go to Rutgers, and instead has chosen Georgetown. [Zags Blog]
Dabo Swinney, love that guy. [Syracuse.com]
JJ Redick is commuting to Philly from New York. Have I told you how much I like the 76ers this season? [SI.com]
I can’t believe Le’Veon Bell got a penalty for this.
A few days late on Colin Cowherd’s pretty excellent rant about US Soccer.
Comments