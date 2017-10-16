Female Boxer Kisses Opponent During Staredown, Gets Slapped in the Face

Cecilia Brækhus and Mikaela Laurén are going to box on Saturday in Stokke, Norway. Today Laurén, 41(29-4) kissed Brækhus, 36 (31-0) during the staredown at their press conference. The reaction by Laurén was… mixed. Her immediate reaction was to pull away and slap Laurén, but she was laughing within seconds.

Meanwhile, Laurén walked away smiling. In the past these kinds of antics have had much more serious results for the offending kisser. Former UFC fighter Heath Herring famously knocked out an opponent who gave him a kiss in the ring moments before a fight.

It also happened a few years ago at a weigh-in and there was much hold-me-back-bro.

The kisser in this video would go on to win their fight the next day. Still, this is not a recommended tactic. Partly because it can lead to a dangerous situation and mostly because it’s not cool to kiss someone against their will.