PM Roundup: Russell Westbrook as Sidney Deane, Timothy Weah Scores Hat Trick for US U-17's

Gonna need a ruling, are they Halloween parties before October 15th?
Timothy Weah, we needed some hope for the future:
The son of former Liberian international star George Weah scored a hat trick for the US Under-17 Team against Paraguay.
Martavis Bryant’s Girlfriend confirmed that he’s full of crap:
Bro Bible got screenshots of Deja Hiott commenting on the trade request report, before she deleted the tweets.
Correlation, Causation?
And the Browns have won one game since Johnny Manziel wore a wig in a casino.
