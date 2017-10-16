PM Roundup: Russell Westbrook as Sidney Deane, Timothy Weah Scores Hat Trick for US U-17's

The PM Roundup, where we always go to Wade Davis in a tie game in sudden death.

Gonna need a ruling, are they Halloween parties before October 15th?

Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison get a 10/10 on their Halloween costumes. pic.twitter.com/jlotZHenfC — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 15, 2017

Timothy Weah, we needed some hope for the future:

The son of former Liberian international star George Weah scored a hat trick for the US Under-17 Team against Paraguay.

Martavis Bryant’s Girlfriend confirmed that he’s full of crap:

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Bro Bible got screenshots of Deja Hiott commenting on the trade request report, before she deleted the tweets.

Correlation, Causation?

It took seven games and the loss of the entire receiving corps, but the Giants *finally* won their first game since this picture was taken pic.twitter.com/rCEnubGJex — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 16, 2017

And the Browns have won one game since Johnny Manziel wore a wig in a casino.

Tweet of the Day:

Butch: We did everything to win the South Carolina game except score touchdowns. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) October 16, 2017

Quote Champion for Life.

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Joe Maddon, perhaps not a genius?; the effect of Aaron Rodgers’ injury on the point spread and odds ; Urban Meyer’s wife-not upset that Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job.

Around the Sports Internet: This has to be someone planting this for effect, right? … Fred Ridley takes over as Augusta National Chairman … Rick Pitino officially fired by Louisville.

Song of the Day: