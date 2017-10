Aaron Judge made a fine leaping catch up against the right-field wall during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Everyone in America made the same joke about a very large man crashing into a supposed immovable object. But only one random guy had his quip aired on FS1.

Seriously, who is this? Let’s get a mic on him at all times to see what other gems come out. Everyone loves corny dad jokes with their playoff ball.