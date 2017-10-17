2017-2018 NBA Season Predictions

Jason McIntyre:
MVP Winner: Kevin Durant, Golden State
MVP Sleeper: Kyrie Irving, Boston
NBA Scoring Leader: Damian Lillard, Portland
1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving
Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens, Boston
First Coach Fired: Jeff Hornacek, New York
Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Washington, Philadelphia, Toronto, Miami, Charlotte.
8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Houston, Portland, Denver, LA Lakers.
Eastern Conference Finals: Boston over Cleveland
Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Minnesota
NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors
Worst Record in the NBA: Orlando Magic
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Boston 57
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Over
Ryan Phillips:
MVP Winner: LeBron James, Cleveland
MVP Sleeper: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
NBA Scoring Leader: James Harden, Houston
1st Team All-NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis
Coach of the Year: Steve Kerr, Golden State
First Coach Fired: Jeff Hornacek, New York
Rookie of the Year: Lonzo Ball, LA Lakers
8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Washington, Toronto, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Detroit, Charlotte.
8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Houston, Portland, Denver, LA Lakers.
Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston
Western Conference Finals: Golden State over San Antonio
NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors
Worst Record in the NBA: Orlando Magic
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Boston 60
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under
Jason Lisk:
MVP Winner: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio
MVP Sleeper: Anthony Davis, New Orleans
NBA Scoring Leader: Anthony Davis, New Orleans
1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James
Coach of the Year: Tom Thibadeau, Minnesota
First Coach Fired: Fred Holberg, Chicago
Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Cleveland, Boston, Toronto, Washington, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Miami
8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Houston, Minnesota, Denver, LA Clippers, New Orleans
Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston
Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Oklahoma City
NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors
Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Oklahoma City 56
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Over
Ryan Glasspiegel
MVP Winner: Stephen Curry
MVP Sleeper: Kawhi Leonard
NBA Scoring Leader: Kyrie Irving
1st Team All-NBA: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Coach of the Year: Steve Kerr
First Coach Fired: Jason Kidd
Rookie of the Year: Lonzo Ball
Eastern Conference Finals: Cavs over Celtics
Western Conference Finals: Warriors over Thunder
NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors
Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Celtics
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under
Stephen Douglas
MVP Winner: LeBron James, Cleveland
MVP Sleeper: Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Scoring Leader: Kyrie Irving, Boston
1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, John Wall
Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni, Houston
First Coach Fired: Alvin Gentry, New Orleans
Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Washington, Toronto, Milwaukee, Miami, Detroit, Charlotte
8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Denver, Memphis, LA Clippers
Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston
Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Houston
NBA Champ: Cleveland Cavaliers
Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Houston 60
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under
Comments