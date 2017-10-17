NBA USA Today Sports

2017-2018 NBA Season Predictions

May 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 115-104. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jason McIntyre:

MVP Winner: Kevin Durant, Golden State
MVP Sleeper: Kyrie Irving, Boston
NBA Scoring Leader: Damian Lillard, Portland
1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving
Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens, Boston
First Coach Fired: Jeff Hornacek, New York
Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Washington, Philadelphia, Toronto, Miami, Charlotte.
8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Houston, Portland, Denver, LA Lakers.
Eastern Conference Finals: Boston over Cleveland
Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Minnesota
NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors
Worst Record in the NBA: Orlando Magic
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Boston 57
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Over

Ryan Phillips:

MVP Winner: LeBron James, Cleveland
MVP Sleeper: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
NBA Scoring Leader: James Harden, Houston
1st Team All-NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis
Coach of the Year: Steve Kerr, Golden State
First Coach Fired: Jeff Hornacek, New York
Rookie of the Year: Lonzo Ball, LA Lakers
8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Washington, Toronto, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Detroit, Charlotte.
8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Houston, Portland, Denver, LA Lakers.
Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston
Western Conference Finals: Golden State over San Antonio
NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors
Worst Record in the NBA: Orlando  Magic
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Boston 60
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under

Jason Lisk:

MVP Winner: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio
MVP Sleeper: Anthony Davis, New Orleans
NBA Scoring Leader: Anthony Davis, New Orleans
1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James
Coach of the Year: Tom Thibadeau, Minnesota
First Coach Fired: Fred Holberg, Chicago
Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Cleveland, Boston, Toronto, Washington, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Miami
8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Houston, Minnesota, Denver, LA Clippers, New Orleans
Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston
Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Oklahoma City
NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors
Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Oklahoma City 56
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Over

Ryan Glasspiegel

MVP Winner: Stephen Curry
MVP Sleeper: Kawhi Leonard
NBA Scoring Leader: Kyrie Irving
1st Team All-NBA: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Coach of the Year: Steve Kerr
First Coach Fired: Jason Kidd
Rookie of the Year: Lonzo Ball
Eastern Conference Finals: Cavs over Celtics
Western Conference Finals: Warriors over Thunder
NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors
Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Celtics
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under

Stephen Douglas
MVP Winner: LeBron James, Cleveland
MVP Sleeper: Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Scoring Leader: Kyrie Irving, Boston
1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, John Wall
Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni, Houston
First Coach Fired: Alvin Gentry, New Orleans
Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Washington, Toronto, Milwaukee, Miami, Detroit, Charlotte

8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Denver, Memphis, LA Clippers
Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston
Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Houston
NBA Champ: Cleveland Cavaliers
Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls
New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Houston 60
Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under

 

 

