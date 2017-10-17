2017-2018 NBA Season Predictions

Jason McIntyre:

MVP Winner: Kevin Durant, Golden State

MVP Sleeper: Kyrie Irving, Boston

NBA Scoring Leader: Damian Lillard, Portland

1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving

Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens, Boston

First Coach Fired: Jeff Hornacek, New York

Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Washington, Philadelphia, Toronto, Miami, Charlotte.

8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Houston, Portland, Denver, LA Lakers.

Eastern Conference Finals: Boston over Cleveland

Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Minnesota

NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors

Worst Record in the NBA: Orlando Magic

New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Boston 57

Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Over

Ryan Phillips:

MVP Winner: LeBron James, Cleveland

MVP Sleeper: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

NBA Scoring Leader: James Harden, Houston

1st Team All-NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis

Coach of the Year: Steve Kerr, Golden State

First Coach Fired: Jeff Hornacek, New York

Rookie of the Year: Lonzo Ball, LA Lakers

8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Washington, Toronto, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Detroit, Charlotte.

8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Houston, Portland, Denver, LA Lakers.

Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston

Western Conference Finals: Golden State over San Antonio

NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors

Worst Record in the NBA: Orlando Magic

New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Boston 60

Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under

Jason Lisk:

MVP Winner: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

MVP Sleeper: Anthony Davis, New Orleans

NBA Scoring Leader: Anthony Davis, New Orleans

1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James

Coach of the Year: Tom Thibadeau, Minnesota

First Coach Fired: Fred Holberg, Chicago

Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Cleveland, Boston, Toronto, Washington, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Miami

8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Houston, Minnesota, Denver, LA Clippers, New Orleans

Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston

Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Oklahoma City

NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors

Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls

New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Oklahoma City 56

Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Over

Ryan Glasspiegel

MVP Winner: Stephen Curry

MVP Sleeper: Kawhi Leonard

NBA Scoring Leader: Kyrie Irving

1st Team All-NBA: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Coach of the Year: Steve Kerr

First Coach Fired: Jason Kidd

Rookie of the Year: Lonzo Ball

Eastern Conference Finals: Cavs over Celtics

Western Conference Finals: Warriors over Thunder

NBA Champ: Golden State Warriors

Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls

New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Celtics

Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under

Stephen Douglas

MVP Winner: LeBron James, Cleveland

MVP Sleeper: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Scoring Leader: Kyrie Irving, Boston

1st Team All-NBA: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, John Wall

Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni, Houston

First Coach Fired: Alvin Gentry, New Orleans

Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

8 Eastern Conference Playoff Teams: Boston, Cleveland, Washington, Toronto, Milwaukee, Miami, Detroit, Charlotte

8 Western Conference Playoff Teams: Golden State, Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Denver, Memphis, LA Clippers

Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland over Boston

Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Houston

NBA Champ: Cleveland Cavaliers

Worst Record in the NBA: Chicago Bulls

New Superteam with Most Regular Season Wins: Houston 60

Over/under 60 games played for Joel Embiid: Under