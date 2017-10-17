Bobby Portis Beat Up Teammate Nikola Mirotic at Bulls Practice, Sent Him to the Hospital

On the eve of the NBA season, Chicago Bulls teammates Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic got into fight at practice, and Mirotic was beaten so badly, he had to be hospitalized.

Yahoo has the details:

Mirotic was taken to the hospital Tuesday after their shoving altercation during practice ended with an alleged cheap shot from Portis to Mirotic’s face, league sources told The Vertical. Mirotic is undergoing tests, but is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, league sources said.

And there’s this from Woj:

In practice scuffle with Bobby Portis in Bulls practice, Nikola Mirotic suffered a fractured bone in his face, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2017

Portis is 6-foot-10, 250 pounds; Mirotic is 6-foot-10, 220 pounds. Both are young players with a lot to prove heading into a season in which the team is determining whom to keep for the future. Portis may have just sealed his fate as someone not worthy of a roster spot.