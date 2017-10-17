Criticizing LeBron James is Just a Pavlovian Response for Skip Bayless At This Point

Fox Sports is reportedly paying Skip Bayless around $26 million for a four-year stint at the network. And, just as he was at ESPN, he is severely underpaid for what he brings to the table.

Think about it. Who else could see Gordon Hayward suffer a gruesome leg injury moments into his Boston Celtics career and immediately spin it into a shot at LeBron James?

If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron's path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017

Only Bayless can do this.

James, a longtime Bayless foil who occupies roughly 83 percent of the broadcaster’s brain, visited Hayward in the Celtics locker room during halftime. Presumably to thank him for clearing the path to a sixth NBA Finals loss or something.