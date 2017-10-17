Ezekiel Elliott is Back to Playing Again, For Now

NFL USA Today Sports

In the on-again-off-again world of legal challenges by Ezekiel Elliott and the NFLPA, Ezekiel Elliott is back on the field. The U.S. District Court Judge in New York ruled that the arbitration decision was subject to judicial review, and the review would be meaningless, basically, if he served the suspension while it was reviewed on the merits.

This came less than a week after a panel of 5th Circuit Judges ruled in favor of the NFL, that the NFLPA’s filing in their circuit (in Texas) was premature before the arbitrator had issued a final ruling.

So for now, the case will go forward in New York, and Ezekiel Elliott will be on the field until a judge in that circuit says otherwise.

 

