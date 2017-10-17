Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Bennie Fowler Gets A Chance

Emmanuel Sanders’ ankle injury opens the door for more opportunity for Bennie Fowler. Fowler is third on the team in catches after 5 weeks, and if Sanders’ misses time, should surpass his career highs in yards and receptions as soon as next game. He’s not a long-term option but if you need someone to start next week, Fowler against the Chargers becomes an attractive option.

Here are the rest of the waiver wire recommendations, among players owned in less than 60% of CBS leagues.

QUARTERBACKS

Average Leagues: Tyrod Taylor (45%) vs TB is the matchup play if you need a spot starter, as Tampa is allowing 7.7 net yards per pass, third-worst in the league, and has surrendered 10 passing TDs through 5 games.

The other option is Jared Goff (50%) vs ARI, another team in the bottom 5 in points allowed.

Deep Leagues: Well, it’s Brett Hundley (1%) time vs NO. There’s no way he’ll duplicate anywhere close to Rodgers’ numbers, but he has the weapons around him where he could put up QB2 numbers and provide a spot start.

If you need a one-week spot start, Ryan Fitzpatrick can be a late add if Jameis Winston is out. Fitzy may throw some picks but will also throw it up to Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson and give them a chance to make plays.

RUNNING BACKS

Average Leagues: Who will it be for Dallas? Darren McFadden (59%) or Alfred Morris at SF. For leagues that allowed pickups throughout the weekend, Morris was already a hot pickup as the news of the Ezekiel Elliott ruling spread. It’s not clear-cut, though, that Morris would be the lead choice even though he’s been getting the backup carries while Elliott played. Both are worth a flyer to see how it sorts out for the next six weeks. (And of course, we could always get another legal ruling this week, so don’t go too crazy here).

Chris Ivory (6%) vs IND is worth an add now because he could get the start this week if Fournette sits out with the ankle injury, and even if Fournette plays, the matchup is so good that Ivory is still a reasonable flex option. (Derrick Henry ended up being a great fantasy start as the RB2 against the Colts this week thanks to a late TD).

Orleans Darkwa (11%) looks to have grabbed the lead spot with the Giants with another impressive performance. This team still didn’t put up much passing yards and I’m not sold on a Giants turnaround, but Darkwa is worth rostering as a low-end flex option.

Alex Collins (48%) continues to see his role expand in Baltimore, though he has not been involved as a receiver at all, which limits his upside.

Deep Leagues:

CJ Prosise (22%) is expected to play at NYG. Yeah, the Seahawks’ situation has looked like a mess since Chris Carson got hurt, but Prosise is the one I could see providing some value, especially in PPR leagues. Injuries have kept Prosise off the field but he is worth a flyer to see how he is used now that he is back and Carson is out.

Dion Lewis (21%) looked to take over for Mike Gillislee after a fumble. Surprise, surprise we have a true committee situation, but if you need a spot start soon, it’s worth seeing if Lewis continues to expand his role at the expense of Gillislee.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Average Leagues: Roger Lewis (44%) had a tough matchup last week at Denver and this week versus Seattle but can be an option after that. Marqise Lee (41%), everyone time we try to walk away, you pull us back in.

John Brown (64%) scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks and is back.

Marvin Jones as a bye week stash (59%) with Golden Tate perhaps missing games.

Deep Leagues: Kenny Golladay (30%) could be back from injury just as Golden Tate is missing games after the bye, depending on your league, this is one to monitor over the next week.

Mike Williams (27%) made his debut with one catch. He’s worth a high-upside gamble for the second half of the season. Tough matchup this week but the Patriots are in two weeks, can stash and see if he gets a slightly more expanded role in second week back in a crowded situation.

If Corey Davis (35%) is lurking on your waiver wire, he’ll be back soon and Mariota looked good last night.

TIGHT ENDS

All Leagues: Nick O’Leary (1%) is a replacement for Charles Clay and should get opportunities in the Bills offense. George Kittle (13%) vs DAL is another good option as his role continues to expand.

Ed Dickson (54%) could be available in shallower leagues and is worth a look against Chicago.

OVERALL RECOMMENDATIONS

RB Darren McFadden (or Alfred Morris if available) WR John Brown, Arizona WR Marvin Jones, Detroit WR Corey Davis, Tennessee WR Bennie Fowler, Denver RB Chris Ivory, Jacksonville WR Marqise Lee, Jacksonville RB Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants QB Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo WR Roger Lewis, NY Giants RB Dion Lewis, New England QB Jared Goff, LA Rams WR Mike Williams, LA Chargers RB CJ Prosise, Seattle QB Brett Hundley, Green Bay TE Ed Dickson, Carolina WR Kenny Golladay, Detroit TE Nick O’Leary, Buffalo TE George Kittle, San Francisco

DEEP LEAGUES