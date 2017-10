Fair warning, here. If you watch the following video, you may regret it. But Celtics’ guard Gordon Hayward tonight suffered the sort of broken leg you normally associate with football.

This was your warning.

Here is the play, which happened six minutes into Hayward’s first game with the Celtics.

ae_hutchinson: Gordon Hayward! 😱😷 TNT NBA Basketball: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers https://t.co/wir14vfuVE pic.twitter.com/xMvy6VhLdi — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 18, 2017

Hayward taken off on a stretcher with leg in a cast. pic.twitter.com/y8O7f1gjOF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 18, 2017

May he get well soon.