Marcelo Huertas Didn't Enjoy the Leadership Styles of Kobe Byrant or Brandon Ingram

Marcelo Huertas signed with Saski Baskonia over the summer, returning to Europe after two very unimpressive seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. While there’s not much memorable about his time on the court, he was there for Kobe Bryant’s retirement tour. Huertas played 16 minutes a game in 53 appearances for the 17-win team. Here’s what the Brazilian veteran thought of that experience. Via Google translation from Bala na Cesta:

Kobe was not cool, could not take the team in the back, youngsters who needed to have the leadership great could not take over.

Babelfish says “Kobe wasn’t nice.” Neither is probably perfect, but you get the idea. Kobe was as poor of a leader as you imagined.

After that wasted season Huertas was ready to leave but Luke Walton and Mitch Kupchak convinced him that he would be part of the rotation the next season. Two days after he signed they picked up Jose Calderon who would play ahead of Huertas until Huertas was traded to Houston in February. That was the end of his time in the NBA.

Huertas also opined on the Lakers roster construction in his final season. Specifically how Brandon Ingram hurt the team.

How was Ingram going to play? Like the front-office(director) would respond to the fans? What happened? They put the Ingram of shipowner even without him having the slightest notion, cocoon of shipowner. He was super shy inside the court. I think that was very clear. Our team was wrong about that. Calderon and I were harmed. All this for Ingram to get off the bench and play.

“Armador,” is a Spanish word for shipowner. It must be Portuguese slang on par with captain or leader. Again, you get the point. Ingram averaged 9.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His advanced statistics are much less impressive.