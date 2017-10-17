Roundup: Why Companies Love Columbus; Car Bomb Kills Journalist in Malta; & SEC QB Not Allowed to Call Audibles

Joanna Krupa … great story on how Columbus, Ohio is “Test Market, USA” for many companies … flight drops 20,000 feet in minutes during terrifying experience … “Want to Buy an IPO from Ashton Kutcher? Small Firms Turn to Star Power for IPOs” … get well soon, Artie Lange … “Canada urgently needs diversity in science, tech, engineering and math” … a $24 cup of coffee really exists … “School district pulls ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ from reading list; ‘makes people uncomfortable'” … drone video of St. John before and after Hurricane Irma … Mayim Bialik from Blossom wrote some things in the NYT that angered women … he allegedly burned her to death in a car, but somehow, the jury couldn’t agree, so it was a mistrial …

Jarrett Stidham is an NFL QB prospect and he’s not allowed to audible out of play calls at Auburn this season. [AL.com]

My podcast: Why the Cowboys won’t make the playoffs, why the Clemson loss to Syracuse doesn’t mean anything, and some fun NBA predictions. [Fox Sports Radio]

I would agree that the Rams are a legitimate contender in the NFC. I’m curious to see what happens when teams start staking the line again, and dare Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins to beat them. [LA Times]

On Dan Shulman’s quiet exit from Sunday Night Baseball. [SBJ]

Would the Columbus Crew of MLS move to Austin? The owner is threatening to move the team. [Dispatch]

Well this sucks: A 9-year old Oakland A’s fan wrote a letter to the team telling them he lost all his baseball cards and possessions in the California fires. [SF Gate]

A very good journalist was assassinated via car bomb in Malta. [Guardian]

The Washington Huskies went to the desert, lost to Arizona State, and then lost two starters for the season to injury. [Seattle Times]

The Portland Thorns, a women’s soccer team, is drawing a nice crowd in the Northwest. [NYT]

This video of LiAngelo Ball simply working out with UCLA already has a million views.

As a huge Marcus Mariota fan, I was a little nervous they rushed him back last night. Yes, I know Matt Cassel stinks.