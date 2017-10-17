Penn State Fans Liken Michigan Quarterbacking Play to Flint Water Crisis

Michigan travels to Penn State on Saturday to take on the undefeated Nittany Lions in a pivotal Big Ten matchup. Students at the university are pumped for the primetime whiteout. Some are adding to the excitement by comparing the Wolverines’ quarterback play to the Flint water crisis.

No chill whatsoever pic.twitter.com/O5oO1MfvsP — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) October 16, 2017

Elevated lead levels in drinking water in Flint, Michigan, led to a Legionnaires’ disease. Twelve people died as a result.

This, of course, is not the first time students from rival schools have made light of the water crisis.

A member of the Cameron Crazies held a similar sign last season when Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, a Flint native, came to town.

Never make a sign again, Cameron Crazy. pic.twitter.com/BjOv59UVS0 — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) November 30, 2016

This was just a few days after Ohio State fans used the situation in Flint for some misogyny before the Michigan football game.

Sports! They bring people together.