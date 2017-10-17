Rodeo Hall of Famer Ty Murray Married Sports Television Personality Paige Duke

Ty Murray and Paige Duke got married over the weekend. Murray, who was previously married to Jewel, is a 48-year old rodeo cowboy. Duke, 30, was a rodeo sideline reporter for FS2 last year. Before that she hosted a show on RIDE TV and was the main character on a reality dating show on CMT. Duke originally came into the spotlight as NASCAR’s Miss Sprint Cup, but lost that job when some nude photographs surfaced.

According to Wikipedia, Murray has been inducted into the Rodeo Hall of Fame, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, California Rodeo Salinas Hall of Fame, Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame and Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame. He’s obviously very good at rodeo.

My gown was Essence of Australia! It was perfect! I loved my bouquet too that Debbie Dunn in Lancaster, SC made. #weddingdress #bohobride #bride #essenceofaustralia A post shared by Paige Murray (@paigedmurray) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT