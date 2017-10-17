The Rockets Want To Shoot 50 3s Per Game, Or 40, Or However Many Are The Right Number

Hey, did you know the Houston Rockets are advanced?

How advanced?

So advanced they want to take a whole lot of 3-pointers, since they’re worth more than 2-pointers, as you know.

Just how many 3-pointers, though? Well, if this Wall Street Journal feature is to be believed, the Rockets would like to attempt 50 3-pointers per game, which would obliterate the record they set last year, when they averaged 40.

"We can definitely average more than we did last year," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said in an interview. "I don't think we averaged 50. We could average 50 this year." That sounds completely nuts. No team before last year had taken 50 threes in any game. D'Antoni wants his team to do it every game. The Rockets averaged 40 last season and destroyed the record for most 3-point attempts by 23%. They would incinerate their own record by another 24% if they somehow average 50 this season. They also would likely become the first NBA team to shoot more 3-pointers than 2-pointers.

