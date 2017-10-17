The Winless 49ers and Browns Both Have Better Offenses Than the 3-2 Miami Dolphins

The only two players averaging 20+ yards per reception right now are tight ends Ed Dickson and Vernon Davis.

The longest reception of the year (88 yards) belongs to Austin Hooper, another tight end.

Of the top 5 passers in the NFL, Carson Wentz, 24, is the youngest by nearly a decade.

Antonio Brown leads all wide receivers in 1st downs. Le’Veon Bell leads all running backs in 1st downs. The Steelers are 9th in 1st downs.

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers, the two remaining winless teams, both average more points per game than the 3-2 Miami Dolphins. That’s also true for every other team. The Dolphins are averaging 12.2 points a game.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Three AFC North teams are giving up fewer than 190 passing yards a game.

All four AFC North teams are in the bottom 10 in points scored, averaging fewer than 20 points per game. The Bengals and Browns are 30th and 31st in scoring this season.

Only four teams in the league have scored less than 100 points total this season. Two are in the AFC North, two are in the AFC East.

Jay Cutler is 32nd in yards per attempt and yards per game.

700[0 Yard] Club Watch

The New England Patriots only gave up 375 yards and 17 points to the New York Jets on Sunday. Far and away their best performance of the season. They’re still on pace to break the Saints record of 7,042 yards.

The Patriots have little margin for error this season. Through 7 weeks every team in the AFC East is .500 or above and within a game of the Patriots. The Bills and Dolphins have the #1 and #3 scoring defenses in the league and the Patriots have the third-worst. Even the Jets, who the Patriots just needed a miracle to beat on Sunday, are #13 in scoring defense.