Tiger Woods's Agent Confirms He is Taking Return to Sport "Very, very slowly"

Tiger Woods posted a video of himself hitting a driver over the weekend. The post prompted many to ask whether Woods was rushing back to golf after undergoing what seems like his 10th back surgery, but according to Woods’s agent, Mark Steinberg, that’s not the case.

Via ESPN: “He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed,” Steinberg said. “He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way.”

In the video Woods posted, it does appear that his swing is very easy and his former coach Hank Haney confirmed as much after seeing the video himself.

That’s a swing he could win with, it’s not across the line and stuck inside coming down, a little stiff looking but it’s good enough https://t.co/ZlVyyCKG3H — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) October 16, 2017

That’s a fair assessment from Haney, who coached Woods while he was dominating the PGA Tour and with all my swing expertise, I agree. Woods doesn’t look like he’s forcing things with this swing and he doesn’t appear to be trying to rip the cover off the ball, which considering his age is a good thing.

Woods won’t be able to keep up with the young guys like Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy off the tee, and hopefully for his sake he’s realized that and will adjust his approach to the game going forward.