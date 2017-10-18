Dream as Big as The Person Who Listed Yankees Tickets On StubHub for a $1 Million Each

Game 5 of the American League Championship Series begins in a few hours. TheNew York Yankees will attempt to win their third straight against the Houston Astros. This is perhaps the most important nine innings of the season and tickets are in high demand.

This fact notwithstanding, $1 million seems a bit too pricey for a seat near the left field foul pole. One very ambitious seller has posted two such seats on StubHub in the hopes of, uh, someone pressing the wrong button and the transaction slipping through safeguards?

Dream big. You miss 100 percent of the shots your don’t take.

[StubHub]