VIDEO: Joe Buck Reading 21 Years of Promos for Now-Defunct Shows Is Great Internet

YouTube user Matthew Callan culled through LORD knows how many hours of Fox MLB coverage to find the best of promos read by Joe Buck for shows we all forgot existed. (Random ones I remember: Titus and Boston Public. I thought Titus was good! I’m scared to rewatch to confirm.) Everything about this is great. The consistency of the reads. The “stars” in the crowd.

Buck’s having been at Fox for over two decades really helps tie this all together but it would be fun to see supercuts of these promos from other networks as well.

