Joel Embiid Called His Minutes Restriction "f--king bulls--t," But He Needs to Trust the Process

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers open their season tonight on ESPN versus the Washington Wizards. Embiid, drafted third overall in 2014, will start the 32nd game of his career and will be on a minutes-restriction somewhere in the teens. On Monday Embiid called the minutes restriction “disappointing,” but he voiced stronger opposition on Tuesday. Via Philly Voice:

That’s f*cking b*llsh*t, I wish I was playing more minutes. I think I’m ready for more than, I don’t know whatever number they have. I don’t know, I wish I was playing more, but we’re going to see how it goes.

The initial reaction to this quote – specifically the “f*cking b*llsh*t” part – was that Embiid needs to chill because he’s had such a celebrated history of injuries. Isn’t the fact that the Sixers haven’t told and sold Embiid on this minutes restriction the real problem? This sounds like a man who is not on the same page as his organization.

Can you go in and appeal to them?

I always think I have a voice, so I’m sure they’re listening to what I have to say too, but they’re making a decision based on what they think. But I think that’s bullsh*t.

Embiid has talked about Trusting The Process for a couple years now. Over-extending himself in game 1 of – in theory (lol yeah right) – 82 would not be smart. Especially since the Sixers start the season with three games in four nights.

Trying to make the playoffs this year should not be a step in The Process. If they make it, sure, that’s great, but Embiid is 23. Simmons is 21. Saric is 23. Fultz is 19. The Golden State Warriors and LeBron James exist. Even if they are all awesome and healthy they are many years away from legitimate contention. They still have years to gain playoff experience.

Embiid is outspoken and wants to play. Those are both good things. But he’s got to understand and accept the reality of the situation. Otherwise “Trust the Process” is just something you say to lie to fans when another season is lost.