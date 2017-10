Let's go Houston! ⚾️ @jenamsims #ballgame A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka took in the Yankees-Astros game on Tuesday night. Thankfully Brooks’s girlfriend Jena Sims was by his side because his sweater choice is extremely questionable and needed to be offset. It’s so questionable that even Jordan Spieth couldn’t help himself and joked with his fellow major winner.

Seriously, Brooks, what were you thinking?