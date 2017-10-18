Roundup: Cavs Renege on Kyrie Irving Tribute Video; Woman Assaults Boyfriend with Bacon; & Video of Cow Loose in Brooklyn

Kimberley Garner … North Carolina: “woman accused of assaulting boyfriend with bacon” … Wisconsin’s Scott Walker has some thoughts on NFL players and National Anthem protests … the stories from 47 women who were sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein is revolting, he needs to be in jail … “Restaurant Caught Selling Popeyes Chicken As Their Own, Offers Bizarre Explanation” … if you look at this photo of mutant chocolate chip cookies, you’ll get hungry … Ohio: “Man builds 2-story ‘Star Wars’ vehicle replica for Halloween” … couple weeks late: “Meet the rockstar Wall Streeters age 35 and under in trading” …

Drew Brees is worried about the future of football, so he’s all in on Flag Football. [WSJ]

Get excited for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this year in the East. [Time]

The Cavs were going to show a Kyrie Irving tribute video. But then, the Cleveland players decided against it, so the team didn’t. [Cleveland.com]

My podcast: Why the Cowboys won’t make the playoffs, why the Clemson loss to Syracuse doesn’t mean anything, and some fun NBA predictions. [Fox Sports Radio]

“This 9-Year-Old Completed Thru-Hiking’s Triple Crown.” [Outside]

Agents are telling their sports media clients who are on television to “stick to sports” on social media. [SBJ]

Can you be the new face of the NHL, if nobody outside of Toronto knows who you are? Meet 19-year old Auston Matthews, budding star. [ESPN]

The NFL has a lot of parity this year. Is that a bad thing? I don’t think so. There are a lot of really good teams. [Ringer]

Jim Rome’s radio show is going to be simulcast on CBS Sports Network. [Variety]

Maybe we all need to pay closer attention to race car driving?

Here’s Peter Alexander of NBC vs Donald Trump over a lie.

A cow (maybe a bull?) was on the loose in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated is in the Gigi Hadid business.